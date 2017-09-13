Video released in shooting of homeless man near Music Row

News 2 has obtained surveillance video from the night a homeless man was shot in the stomach. The video could serve as key in corroborating either the suspect or the victim’s story.

The surveillance video of August 26th shows several possible witnesses in the case. It was captured at a business on Music Square West and shows several people walking near the area of the shooting on 19th Avenue, before police arrive. It also shows a number of cars passing by before emergency personnel get to the scene.

Police say Katie Quackenbush shot 54 year old Gerald Melton after a fight over loud music coming from her car. They tell us the victim was trying to sleep on a sidewalk before the argument began.

Quackenbush’s father on the other hand, tells a much different story saying his daughter shot the man in self-defense after he made numerous threats to kill her.

“You know everybody is portraying this poor homeless guy as being this nonviolent creature just roaming the streets of Nashville in a non-threatening manner. I get a phone call from the local attorney who owns the building outside which this man resided for the past year and a half. This attorney disclosed to me that he’s been calling police repeatedly to have him removed from the property, because he’s been the same exact demeanor that my daughter explained to them; incomprehensible, rambling biblical sentences threatening to kill employees of the building as they walked in, walked out for over a year. Threatening them to the extent which that attorney has armed himself with a personal weapon and a guard dog and all the staff as well,” Jesse Quackenbush told News 2 over the phone.

We talked to that business owner who confirms Melton regularly threatens people in the area, so much so that he started carrying a gun for protection.

Melton has been arrested several times for criminal trespassing in Davidson County.

Katie Quackenbush has been arrested before for assault charges in Texas.

Melton was critically injured and remains at Vanderbilt hospital.

Meantime, Quackenbush is out on bond and is expected to be in court October 6th.