Vehicle carrying Belmont University students hit by gunfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vehicle carrying Belmont University students was hit by gunfire near campus Tuesday night.

According to a campus-wide alert, it happened on 15th Avenue near Wedgewood Avenue around 8 p.m.

No one inside the student’s vehicle was hit.

A Belmont University spokesperson said Metro police are investigating the incident.

The shots are believed to have been fired from a white sedan last seen driving away from campus on Wedgewood Avenue.

The university said in an alert it has added extra patrols as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.