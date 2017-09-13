Titans must win divisional games for playoff opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They have not won more than three games in the AFC South for the last eight years. The last time the Titans won four, they made the playoffs.

That was in 2008 when they swept the Jacksonville Jaguars and went 4-2 in the AFC South to win the division.

This off-season, the Titans have put an emphasis on winning AFC South games, knowing that is the ticket to a post season game at Nissan Stadium.

This Sunday against the Jaguars is their first step toward doing it, and everyone on the team knows how much they need a victory.

“That’s how you win the division. You’ve got to beat the teams in it. I think it’s six years that we’ve split with these guys, games. At some point, that’s going to stop. Somebody’s going to have to win both of them to win the division,” said head coach Mike Mularkey.

“We gotta get the win. We have to. Our whole goal is to win the division, and we gotta win divisional games and it’s of the utmost importance,” said linebacker Derrick Morgan.

“Yeah, you know, you talk about it all off-season. Obviously, a goal for us is to win our division, and it’s got to start somewhere. Sunday is a great opportunity for us,” added quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Titans visit the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Kickoff is at noon.