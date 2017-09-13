Testimony continues on Day 3 of Holly Bobo trial

Click here to watch the trial from the News 2 app.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday in the high-profile trial of a man charged with killing nursing student Holly Bobo.

Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011. He went on trial Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

TIMELINE: Holly Bobo abduction, murder

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

His brother Dylan Adams is also accused in the case along with Jason Autry.

The trial is expected to last three weeks with as many as 90 witnesses taking the stand.

