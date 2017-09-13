Tennessee Air National Guard sends help to U.S. Virgin Islands after Irma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Air National Guard is sending help to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The guard’s 118th Wing, based at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville, will also mobilize a chaplain to provide immediate pastoral care and encouragement to the National Guardsman that are already on the ground.

The 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG), has been providing support directly from Nashville.

The ISRG has been providing domestic operations support by using satellite imagery and technology to determine safe routes in and out of flooded areas. The technology is also being used to assist FEMA in determining the extent of damages to residential areas in Puerto Rico.

“The 118th Wing is always ready to provide support and service to our fellow Guardsmen and aid to those in need,” said Col. Keith Allbritten, 118th Wing Commander. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by this hurricane. I am proud of our Airmen for their tireless efforts to respond on the ground in the affected areas and from right here in Nashville, Tennessee. This is what we train for. This is why America has a National Guard. To save lives at home, to fight our Nation’s wars and to build partnerships. We are here to help.”

The 118th Wing responded similarly when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and various other towns in Texas.

