Serious crash closes busy Smyrna intersection

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A serious crash closed a busy Smyrna intersection and knocked out power to the area for hours Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nissan Boulevard and Enon Springs Road around 8 p.m.

Smyrna police reported the crash involved a semi truck hauling vehicles and a van.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash damaged an electricity pole and knocked power lines to the ground.

The intersection is closed and crews expect to reopen the intersection by 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.