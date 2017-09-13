Police find child eating makeup while Nashville mom passed out in truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville mother has been arrested after allegedly passing out on drugs, as her 3-year old child was eating makeup and running around in the street.

According to a Metro police arrest affidavit, 26-year old Brittnie Nicole Woodruff was asleep in her truck on Doak Avenue in Bordeaux Tuesday.

Someone called police after spotting a young child in the road, worried the child would be hit by a car.

When police arrived they say they found Woodruff passed out inside her truck, with a baggy containing white residue in her lap and white powder on her pants. Her child was inside the vehicle eating makeup.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to be evaluated, and the Department of Children’s Services was notified.

Police charged the mother with child neglect and drug possession. She’s due in court on Thursday, September 14.