New hotline looks to curb short-term rental neighborhood problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan announced a new hotline for short-term rentals Tuesday.

The hotline is aimed at the effort to address the negative impact some short-term rental properties have on neighborhoods.

The hotline will be operated by leading experts in the short-term rental field, Host Compliance.

Metro Councilman of District six, Brett Withers, told News 2 that he’s optimistic about the new effort.

“I’m excited, I’m really number one hopeful that people will use it, will use the hotline and number two see how that frees up our codes department and department staff free up their time to do other things,” said Withers.

The service is a 24/7 hotline for neighbors to report everything from unpermitted short-term rentals, loud noise, parking and trash.

Mayor Barry said the hotline is there to hold guests and homeowners responsible.

“Short-term rentals, as originally intended, can be a great way for responsible visitors to experience our city while helping individuals and families earn a little extra cash when they are away from home,” said Barry. “Our hope is that this hotline will make it easier to identify and track down irresponsible property owners who are operating illegally or who fail to address the quality of life concerns for residents in the neighborhood where STRPs are operating.”

The Metro Council committee is meeting tonight and will hear from short term rental owners.

They hope to wrap up their weekly meetings sometime in October and then have a final vote on Bill 608, which specifically address short-term rentals.

Complaints can be filed by calling (435) STR-HELP (787-4357) or by going online.