Neighbors concerned after reports of break-ins in Antioch community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors in one Antioch community are expressing concern after a Facebook message began circulating that suggested there’s been a rash of break-ins the the surrounding area.

Neighbor Bill George has lived in the October Woods area of Antioch for 17 years. He works out of his study and told News 2 he spends most days looking out the window keeping an eye on things, especially after recent rumblings that there is a thief targeting the area.

“In the last few days, I think about two or three days ago we had a break-in. There seems to be some gentleman that is roping around and his Toyota,” said George.

News 2 checked with Metro police. Authorities said they have record of one incident on the street a couple of days ago.

However, after conducting a crime mapping search, we discovered there have been several crimes within a two-mile radius of October Woods within the last two months, including multiple burglaries and car break-ins.

Another neighbor told News 2 someone recently stole a weed eater out of her garage. Now she says she is taking all the necessary precautions.

“It’s very disheartening. That all the things you have worked hard for that someone is just going to come by and pick them up and take them with them,” said Joyce Bush, a concerned neighbor.