Nashville neighborhood watch groups find inspiration in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville neighborhood watch groups are coming together to consider a new way to fight crime.

The idea comes out of Memphis. Take a drive through the Cooper Young neighborhood in Memphis, and you’ll likely spot several surveillance cameras in the area.

There are 72 in fact, mounted onto volunteer’s homes toward public places such as streets, neighborhood entrances, and alleyways.

Coordinator for the Memphis neighborhood watch was asked to speak to groups from the Hermitage and Donelson areas on Wednesday to discuss the program and its success deterring crime.

“We have certainly provided quite a bit of video. Car break ins that’s a big one, a carjacking,” said Aaron James, Coordinator of the Cooper Young Neighborhood Watch. “We as citizens, we have to step up and do our part, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Money for the cameras came from grants provided by Memphis. The city has money set aside for certain crime fighting groups, including neighborhood watches.

So the six ‘zones’ that make up Cooper Young applied for the grant, and pulled their money together for the cameras.

Though a venture like this likely wouldn’t happen for some time in Nashville, local watch groups are excited by the idea.

“We’re hoping to learn how to possibly get city grants, and set it up, getting volunteers to have the cameras put on their houses,” said Brandy Frisbee, with the Hermitage Hills neighborhood. “So it’s a little bit of everything.”

The venture cost an estimated $15,000.