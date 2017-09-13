Man wanted after officer-involved hit-and-run in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say arrest warrants have been issued for a suspect in a hit-and-run involving a Metro officer.

Jason Follis is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash with a marked police car at State Route 45 and Rio Vista Drive in Madison.

According to police, Follis was driving a 2002 Honda Civic when he crashed into the police cruiser, breaking the leg of officer Ashton Hill. He then got out and fled on foot, police said.

Officers said the warrants for the 24-year-old will be charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, failure to render aid, and failure to report a crash, among other charges.

If anyone has seen Follis or has information on his whereabouts, please call our partners at 615-74-CRIME.