Man killed in shooting at Cheatham County home

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed at a Cheatham County home Wednesday morning.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said dispatchers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about an argument on Chapel Hill Circle where someone was shot.

Arriving deputies found a man inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

Four people are being being interviewed by detectives outside the home.

