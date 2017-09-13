LaVergne man charged with murder in overnight shooting

LAVERGNE,Tenn. (WKRN) – LaVergne police said they have a homeowner in custody after a shooting incident at about 2:20 a.m. this morning in the 200 block of Natchez Court North.

The 28-year old suspect was arrested and charged with murder after police say he shot a man that was in his home. Detectives say that after an investigation, they concluded that the shooting was not a justifiable homicide.

The 35-year old victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say the degree of murder is unclear at this time.

No names have been released.

This story is developing. Refresh this story for updates.