Kayla Anderson

Kayla is an anchor and reporter for the News 2 Sports Department, and joined the station from WBNS 10TV in Columbus, Ohio, where she covered everything from Ohio State’s 2014 National Championship to the Cleveland Indians run in the 2016 World Series.

A graduate of West Valley High School in Spokane, Washington, Kayla played softball and performed with the dance team. She took that passion for sports and pursued a career in broadcasting.

Attending Washington State University, she worked with Cougar Athletics, getting the opportunity to work closely with the teams.

Kayla started her career as a news/sports reporter in Bend, Oregon. From there, she made her way to Alabama, and learned a whole new sports culture, plus, met her husband.

She has also spent time doing sports in her hometown of Spokane, beautiful Missoula, Montana and Tucson, Arizona.

In her spare time, Kayla enjoys anything that has to do with fitness. She loves the game of baseball, in fact, she’s still working on her goal of making it to every MLB stadium.

You can catch Kayla Friday to Tuesday reporting or anchoring for 2 News Sports.

She can’t wait to cover everything from the Titans to the Preds and a lot of football!

