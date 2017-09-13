Honor flight leaves Nashville for DC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An honor flight from Middle Tennessee set out early Wednesday morning from Nashville International Airport with a large group of veterans.

The flight included veterans who are terminally ill as well as veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

“I was overseas for about three and a half years I flew out of England and flew P40’s and B51’s and I am now 93 so I am a little old but I have done well in life,” said veteran George Williams.

“I think it is an honor to be a part of the memorials and what was achieved by our country,” said veteran Don Heiss.

They will land in Washington DC where they will stop by many of the memorials including a stop by the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.