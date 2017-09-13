Homeowner charged with murder in La Vergne shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeowner was arrested after a man was shot inside a house in La Vergne early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Natchez Court North around 2:20 a.m., according to Officer John Fesmire.

Police said the homeowner reported he shot a man who was inside his home. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

While a motive remains unknown, police told News 2 their investigation has so far concluded the shooting was not justifiable.

The homeowner was charged with murder and booked into the Rutherford County jail. No names have been released.

