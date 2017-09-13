Florida police officers’ viral selfie draws thousands of saucy comments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCMH) – A photo posted by the Gainesville Police Department has been shared more than 100,000 times after drawing some flirtatious comments.

The police department posted the photo of Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering getting ready to get to work after Irma worked its way through Florida.

The post was almost immediately flooded with comments from interested ladies.

“That moment when you don’t care about getting the ticket because one of them is talking to you for 20 mins. Lol,” said Shannon Huggins.

“Y’all should do a calendar, where you’re half dressed, for charity,” said Amy Reed.

Charity Grace replied to Reed, adding, “I’m Charity and I approve this message.”

“I can’t believe how many women are objectifying these poor, fine, young, strong, handsome, brave, sexy, delicious, virile, ovulation-inducing, mouth-watering, beefy….. I can’t remember where I was going with this,” said Luci Kaye.

“This pic is exactly why your grandmother always told you to wear clean underwear in case you’re in an accident,” said Heather Groom.

The police department took the comments in good humor, responding with GIFs to many of them.

After the post went viral, the police department added the following:

UPDATE: 1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them. 2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands. 3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE. 4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety. 5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident” 6. There WILL be a calendar. Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.