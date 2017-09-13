Drug Court graduates celebrate during National Recovery Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – September is National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month.

More than a dozen people and their families celebrated this month and this day with a special ceremony.

Davidson County General Sessions Drug Court held a graduation program at the Birch building in Nashville Wednesday afternoon.

One of the largest graduating classes ever included 14 graduates.

Men and women, ranging in age from 20 to 50, completed an intense program and received their certificates.

Judge Gale Robinson, who oversees the program, shared his personal story of sobriety from years of alcohol abuse.