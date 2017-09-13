Drew Petrimoulx

Drew joined our Washington, D.C., newsroom in April, 2017. He covers our state Congressional delegation and the federal government stories that affect us here at home.

Drew came to us from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he was a political reporter and host of Capitol View, a Sunday morning talk show focusing on Arkansas Politics.

In Arkansas, Drew covered the Republican takeover of the state legislature in 2012, the 2014 gubernatorial and senate campaigns and the ballot initiative that legalized medical marijuana.

He started his journalism career in Orlando, Florida, as a reporter for WDBO news radio and WFTV Ch. 9. He covered local, state and federal campaigns including Marco Rubio’s first senate run, the 2012 gubernatorial race and the rise of the TEA Party. He also reported on the high-profile Casey Anthony murder trial.

Drew attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando where he earned a B.S. in Political Science.

In his free time, Drew enjoys the outdoors, traveling, reading about history and watching college football.

