Deputies honored for capturing escaped Georgia inmates

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who helped capture two escaped inmates from Georgia in June were honored in a ceremony Tuesday.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh awarded the Medal of Valor to deputies George Barrett, Chris Beach and Mark Gregory.

“They stopped the crime spree these escapees were on. It is with honor and pleasure we award these officers with the medal of honor,” said Chief Deputy Egon Grissom.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were captured after a foot chase ended in Rutherford County on June 15.

They were serving long prison sentences and “dangerous beyond description” overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

The sheriff’s office awarded life-saving medals to two other deputies during the ceremony.