AMBER ALERT: TBI says 3-month-old kidnapped in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a 3-month-old baby boy out of Morgan County, Tennessee.

Baby Russell was kidnapped by his non-custodial father Jerry Roysden at 10 a.m. in Wartburg, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say the father has an extensive criminal history. He’s described as 56-year-old white man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Baby Russell is 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

A warrant for kidnapping was issued for Roysden’s arrest. It’s not known which direction he went or what he was wearing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.