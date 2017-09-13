$6 Million in renovations made to Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, TN – When the Nashville Predators take the ice for its preseason opener on September 19, fans will see upgrades on every level at Bridgestone Arena.

“We have an ownership company and an agreement with the city to help fund investment in the arena so it doesn’t look like a 20-year-old building that can’t meet the demand of modern tours, that can’t meet the demands of a modern team,” said David Kells, Senior Vice President of Booking for Bridgestone Arena. “We’ve been able to, over the last several years, you know, add all new seating in the lower and upper deck, new retractable seating. We’ve constantly done bathroom upgrades one at a time until we can meet the demands of all of them. So we’ve been very, very fortunate but it’s also been good planning.”

This summer’s plan included renovations to the Nashville Predator’s locker room, upgrades to concession stands and the addition of bunker suites on the event level.

Fans will notice new bars on the 300 Level, including a frozen drink station. Flavors will include margarita and a bourbon-based sweet tea.

A new Grab-and-Go convenience store is right around the corner. There, fans can buy diet-conscious treats like gluten-free snacks.

The Trop Bar and Grill on the Club Level will be replaced with a beer garden sponsored by Wicked Weed, an Asheville-based brewery.

The Event Level Bunker Suites come with 20 tickets to all events, food and beverages, and private parking with the players and entertainers.

Of all the renovations, Kells said fans look forward to added concessions the most.

“It’s always food and beverage options. Fans constantly want new things, want something different from last year, and we are able to do that a lot.”

There have been $66 million of upgrades made to the Bridgestone Arena over the past 7 years.