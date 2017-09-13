5 dead at Florida nursing home that lost power during Irma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Hollywood police have opened a criminal investigation into the deaths of five people at a nursing home that lost power when Hurricane Irma moved through.

The five people who died were patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the facility at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Hollywood Police Department spokesperson.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three people died at the facility and the other two died as the patients arrived at the hospital.

The building has been without power since Hurricane Irma struck.

Click here for complete coverage of Hurricane Irma.