3 indicted for trying to defraud Dolly Parton’s ‘My People Fund’

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were indicted for trying to scam the relief fund set up by Dolly Parton for Sevier County wildfire victims.

Chad Alan Chambers, Debra Catlett and Rocco Boscaglia are accused of creating or facilitating a scheme to get grant money from the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund.

The suspects allegedly gave the foundation false information to receive financial help, including addresses belonging to other people.

According to court documents, the suspects did not qualify to get money from the foundation.

The My People Fund was created to help people who lost their homes and jobs in the wildfires last November. Those who qualified got up to $10,000 to help rebuild their lives.