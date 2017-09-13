$20K worth of new phones stolen from Nolensville AT&T store

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville police are on the lookout for two thieves who broke into an AT&T store and stole $20,000 worth of brand new phones.

And from the surveillance video, it appears the thieves knew exactly where the merchandise was kept.

It all went down Aug. 19 around 4 a.m. at the business on Nolensville Road. Two men in masks pried open the front door.

The suspects then headed to a rear office and used a crowbar to destroy a security keypad, disable the camera, and gain access to a secured locker.

Nolensville police say the way they bypassed merchandise on the counters speaks volumes about the crooks.

“That would tell us they have intimate knowledge, they have either cased it or they are very familiar with it in other aspects,” said Chief Troy Huffines.

At one point in the video, the men are up on the counter in the rear office, and for a single frame, right before he destroys the camera one of the bandits stares into the lens.

They got away out the back door with $20,000 in new iPhone 7s, Samsung Galaxy 8s, a watch, and a tablet.

Chief Huffines says, “They would either sell those on Facebook or eBay or some selling site online and some poor victim will buy that phone and try and activate it and find out it is a worthless phone because the retailers have ways of shutting the phones down so they can’t be activated once reported stolen.”

He continued, “Someone might think they are getting a really good deal on a brand new iPhone. Buyers beware. If you think it is too good to be true, it probably is.”

Anyone with information should call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.