20-year-old arrested after 2014 murder at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old who was wanted in connection to an August 2014 murder that happened at a South Nashville apartment is now in custody.

Takyris Simms is being held without bail at the Metro jail after he was returned to Nashville from Atlanta on Tuesday.

Jorge Garnica, 20, was outside his Edmondson Pike apartment on Aug. 22, 2014 talking on his cellphone when he was shot.

Police said the friend Garnica was talking to at the time reported hearing background noises before the call abruptly ended. Garnica was found on the steps of his apartment building fatally wounded.

Police previously said they believe Garnica was shot during a robbery.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed Simms as a suspect. A juvenile court petition and arrest order charging criminal homicide was issued against Simms earlier this year. At the time of his arrest, Simms was also wanted for escaping the Woodland Hills Youth Development Center in January 2016.

Shaquay Dodd, 20, has also been arrested and charged with murder and robbery in the case.