2 Gives Back – Nashville Office of Emergency Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to deserving men and women in middle Tennessee that work to make our everyday lives better and safer.

On Sept. 13 News 2’s Paige Hill and representatives from Nissan of Cool Springs visited the folks with the Office of Emergency Management in Nashville.

Many of the people that work with the OEM are volunteers and help with search and rescue efforts in dangerous situations. Most of them use their own equipment, too.

The OEM’s divers assisted during the flash flooding in north Nashville last month. Then, Whites Creek rose 13 feet in two hours.

Other volunteers assisted when Metro Nashville Police officer Eric Mumaw died in February during a water rescue on the Cumberland River.

Captain Mike Russell said the crew worked for more than 12 hours during the floods in northern Davidson County on Aug. 31. Eighteen people worked during that time pulling people from homes, cars, and businesses.

Now, six people from Nashville OEM are working in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Two divers are in Texas and another diver is in Florida with a four-person K9 team.

The unit has existed since 1950 and consists of lawyers, educators, business owners and people from all walks of life make up the team of volunteers.

Captain David Crane, head of OEM’s dive team, also showed off their dive trailer they use when assisting with a water rescue.

The team even uses foam pool noodles in their rescue operations to make sure their air lines do not get snagged on any debris in the water.

You can watch the full interview with Mike Russell on the WKRN-TV Facebook page.