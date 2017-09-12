UT, Gators will play scheduled game Saturday in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – No. 23 Tennessee and 25th-ranked Florida will play as scheduled Saturday in Gainesville.

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that the league opener for both teams will remain a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Florida Field, keeping the game intact less than a week after Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the Sunshine State.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision was made after meeting with city and campus officials. The stadium sustained only minor damage to signage.

The Gators (0-1) canceled their home opener last week against Northern Colorado because of the impending hurricane, which passed through Gainesville early Monday.

It’s unclear how much practice and meeting time Florida has missed in the past week. The Volunteers (2-0) beat Indiana State 42-7 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee