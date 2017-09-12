THP: Suspect dead after police chase culminates in shooting

HIXSON, Tenn. (AP) – A suspect has died after a police chase in Tennessee culminated in a shooting.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. John Harmon told news outlets that a state trooper conducted a routine traffic stop during which the suspect resisted arrest for a revoked license, leading to a low-speed pursuit in Hixson. Harmon says preliminary reports indicate the driver stopped again and drew a weapon and shot were fired.

Police say it’s not clear what the weapon was or who fired the shots.

The suspect has not been identified. The trooper was not injured and has been placed on paid administrative leave. His name was not released.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.