Testimony continues in Holly Bobo trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday in the high-profile trial of a man charged with killing nursing student Holly Bobo.

The man accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011 went on trial Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville. Zach Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

On Monday, Bobo’s mother Karen, said she felt sick and suddenly collapsed on the witness stand. The highly emotional breakdown came shortly after the prosecutor submitted her daughter’s underwear and lunchbox as evidence. Mrs. Bobo said it was hard to look at her daughter’s belongings.

She also got very emotional when the state played a recording of the 911 call she made on the day Holly went missing.

Karen Bobo was treated in the courtroom and after about 30 minutes the trial resumed. Shortly after the incident, Judge C. Creed McGinley denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

He also warned jurors to stay with the facts, and not to sympathize with either side because of what he called a ‘medical episode’.

In addition to Holly’s mother, her father, brother and boyfriend at the time of her disappearance all testified.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

“In about three years into it, give or take, the TBI came to our house, a whole bunch of them. They sat me, Clint and Karen down in the living room and said Holly had been found, that was her remains,” her father, Dana Bobo recalled.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

His brother Dylan Adams is also accused in the case along with Jason Autry.

The trial is expected to last three weeks with as many as 90 witnesses taking the stand.

