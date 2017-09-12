Tennessee utility crews head to Georgia, Florida after mass power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hurricane Irma left 6.5 million people without electricity in Florida. The amount of power outages was so massive you could see it from space.

The state of Georgia was also hard hit with outages to the electrical grid.

In response, Tennessee utility workers from 11 different electric cooperatives are traveling south to help restore power. One of them is Middle Tennessee Electrical Membership Corporation.

It’s sending down 13 trucks and 16 people—first to Georgia and then possibly to Florida or points beyond.

“I want you to know how proud I am of what you do, and how much I think about you guys to coming home safe,” CEO Chris Jones told the crews.

“I just enjoy the thought of being able to help people get their lives back on. That’s the main part. People are hurting, people are struggling right now, and I think that’s why we all go,” said lineman Adam Montgomery.

Montgomery has done this before, but he knows it’s tough on his family while he’s gone.

“I’ve got three children and a wife that works, so she’s going to have to take care of a lot of things. I’ve got twin boys, and they are in college. So they’re gone. I do have a daughter in high school. I know it’s a little easier for me, but some of the guys who have younger kids it will be a lot harder,” he told News 2.

It’s a very dangerous job, so a prayer was in order before the team hit the road.

Jones said, “Bless them. Bless their families as they go. Watch over and protect them. And again, Lord, we thank you for all things. In Christ’s name, we ask these favors. Amen.”

And off the volunteer spirit goes to help our neighbors to the south.