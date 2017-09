MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms it is investigating a report of a sexual assault at MTSU’s football stadium.

According to TBI spokesperson, Susan Niland, the alleged assailant is a Murfreesboro police officer who was off-duty at the time.

The alleged incident is said to have happened last Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not released.