Suspect in custody after Clarksville shooting leaves man injured

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old wanted for his alleged involvement in a Clarksville shooting that left another man injured last week has been arrested.

Quantavious Golliday was first recognized by an officer while approaching a vehicle for a traffic stop Monday around 10:45 p.m. near Cumberland Drive and Woodmont Boulevard.

The vehicle sped away from the officer but Clarksville police were able to track Golliday down at a home on Oak Lane where he was found with drugs in his possession.

Police previously reported they were called to Carter Road on Sept. 4 just before 12:40 p.m. where they found the victim, a 28-year-old man, lying partially in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was flown to a nearby hospital, underwent surgery, and was last listed in stable condition.

According to Clarksville police, witnesses helped piece together what happened. They reported the two men knew each other and had been an argument that turned physical.

Golliday was booked into the Montgomery County jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of drugs. His bond was set at $170,000.