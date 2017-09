SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County elementary school principal at the center on an on-going investigation has been suspended without pay.

According to schools spokesman Jeremy Johnson, Deryl Gentry was suspended while the district investigates allegations he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a member of his staff from Gene Brown Elementary.

Johnson said it is not a criminal investigation.

Gentry has worked at Gene Brown Elementary since 2014.