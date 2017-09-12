Robbery of Hendersonville’s Bread Box caught on camera

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men barged into the Bread Box store in Hendersonville and held the cashier at gunpoint as they demanded money.

The crime was caught on camera around 12:30 a.m. overnight Monday.

Police released the surveillance video to News 2. You see a man dressed in black jump over the counter. At the same time, the second suspect does a galloping move as he joins his partner.

A witness inside the store at the time of asked us to conceal his identity for his safety. The man told News 2 he was not only worried for himself, he feared what the two men would do to the cashier.

He described what he heard the suspect say.

“Get the [expletive] register open. You do this, you do that. I looked at the heavy set man, I saw the gun. He had a gun. The cashier said the other man had a gun to him and they were very abusive,” the man told News 2.

The suspects demanded the witnesses go to the back of the store and look away. As one man continued to hold the cashier at gunpoint, the other took a moment to steal a couple items before he rejoined his partner.

The witness told News 2 he felt as though the whole thing was happening in slow motion.

“I thought the best thing I could do is to stand there and be quiet it was the cashier that I was concerned about,” said the witness.

The two suspects then made a dash for the door and run off on foot.

Hendersonville police believe there is another witness in this case and they are urging that person to come forward.

“There is a vehicle that pulls up in front of the store. That person inside the vehicle I am sure they saw the robbery taking place before they left the parking lot,” said Detective Sergeant Jim Vaughn with the Hendersonville Police.

If you have any information in this case, call Crime Stoppers. You could receive a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case by leaving an anonymous tip at 615-573-5400.