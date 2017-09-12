Police say commercial burglaries continue to rise in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Burglaries of Nashville businesses continue to rise significantly in 2017 compared to last year.

According to the Metro-Nashville Police Department’s publicly available data, there have been 833 commercial burglaries so far through September 2.

There were 555 during the same time period in 2016. The numbers represent a 50 percent increase and an average of more than three break-ins per day in Nashville.

Each of the Metro police’s eight precincts have seen increases in commercial burglaries.

The Central Precinct, which includes downtown Nashville, has the lowest number of burglaries, but it has seen the greatest percent increase compared to 2016.

There have been 40 break-ins at downtown businesses this year compared to only 18 during the same time period last year.

The Midtown Hills Precinct has had the most commercial burglaries of any precinct so far this year with 179. That is an 80 percent increase compared to last year.

Reporter Julie Edwards reports on crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.