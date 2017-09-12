Nationwide telethon will raise funds for victims of Harvey, Irma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A massive telethon is being held Tuesday night to raise money for hurricane relief efforts. One of the hubs for the event is the Grand Old Opry House here in Nashville.

The other two hubs for the Hand in Hand benefit are in Los Angeles and New York City.

The broadcast will feature appearances, performances, and messages of support by some of the nation’s biggest stars, including Blake Shelton.

The live event begins at 7 p.m. Central on many TV stations, including ABC,

The money donated will go to multiple charities, including Habitat for Humanity, the Rebuild Texas Fund, and ASPCA. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to helping people without power, water, or even homes after both hurricanes Irma and Harvey devastated regions of the South.

During the telethon, you can call 1-800-258-6000 to donate using a credit card, or text GIVE to 80077 to give $25.