Nashville murder victim’s family offers $10K reward for information leading to arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a Nashville murder victim is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed their loved one last September during an apparent road rage incident.

Christopher Sparks was traveling southbound on Ed Temple Boulevard in a red Honda Accord and was engaged in a loud, heated argument with the occupants of a newer model Chevrolet Impala on Sept. 28, 2016.

Shots were fired in the area of in the intersection of Buchanan Street around 12:30 p.m. before the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The cash reward will be offered through June 19, 2018 and is in addition to the $1,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.