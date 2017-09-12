Missing kayaker found alive on Kentucky lake

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A missing kayaker who went missing on Lake Barkley in Kentucky was found alive Tuesday morning.

According to the Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant, a man in his 40s went missing while kayaking around 3:30 p.m.

The man’s wife called authorities when he did not return home after dark.

The man was found alive around 8:30 a.m. in Taylor Bay still inside his kayak.

Bryant said the man had an equipment malfunction that left him stranded on the water all night.

He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.