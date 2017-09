BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a Bedford County workhouse early Tuesday morning.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reported Steven Mangrum, Andrew Marshall and Kevin Farrar escaped sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m.

They escaped from a workhouse on Lane Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.