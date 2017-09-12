Florida evacuee gives birth to baby boy at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With a historic storm threatening their home, one Florida family sought safety in Tennessee despite the fact that mom was due to deliver a baby boy any day.

Joseph Berchtold was set to be born last Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tuesday night, he’s resting safe and sound in Middle Tennessee.

At just over one year old, big sister Annaliese is hundreds of miles from home as mom and dad try to explain how the family just grew.

“Up until yesterday, baby Joey was basically momma’s belly,” explained her dad, Albert Berchtold. “”So the idea that ‘Baby Joey’ was a living, breathing baby, who was gonna be part of our family, was definitely something odd for her to figure out.”

Baby Joey will soon be headed back to the Sunshine State. His birth didn’t go exactly as planned.

“We were preparing to have our new baby boy Joseph any day,” Albert said. “We had actually scheduled to have him last Friday at the hospital in Daytona. Then the storms started coming around.”

With Irma bearing down on the Florida coast, Annaliese, Albert, and a nine-month pregnant Emily packed into the car and headed north.

“Yes I was scared,” said Emily Charabowski. “I was definitely concerned, traveling as pregnant as I was.”

The family met up with other family members near Nashville and soon made their way to TriStar Summit Medical Center.

“Did some homework on them and it looked like they had a very nice labor and delivery department,” said Albert.

Before long, three became four and big sister Annaliese met her little brother. Joseph Berchtold was born on Sept. 11 weighing in at 9 pounds and 11 ounces.

“And 22 inches long. He’s a big boy,” added Emily.

“He’ll be a beach baby,” said Albert. “Maybe one day, he’ll be a country music star.”

The family has learned their home in Deland, Florida, is intact, though the power is out. They’ll be headed home in the next few days once power is restored to the neighborhood.

