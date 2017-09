NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person has died after a workplace accident early Tuesday morning in West Nashville.

It happened at YRC Freight in the 7300 Centennial Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 an employee was struck by equipment used to move trailers on the company’s property.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.