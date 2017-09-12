Deputies find abused dog while serving warrant in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wayne County deputies rescued a dog they say was abused while serving a warrant at a home on Fantail Branch Road.

The pit bull was lying on the ground outside a kennel with his legs bound and a sheet tied tightly around his stomach.

When deputies cut the dog free, they found an open cut on his side and he had a hard time standing.

They called Country Road Animal Rescue. The rescue group took the dog to a veterinarian.

Melissa Bryant was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty. She’s being held in jail on a $60,000 bond.

