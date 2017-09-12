Brentwood couple scrambles for wedding venue after Irma’s impact on Bahamas

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood couple is scrambling to plan a wedding after their dream beach ceremony in the Bahamas was disrupted by Hurricane Irma.

Brandon Tomlin and his fiancée, Anna Stagner, were set to tie the knot in December in the Bahamas. After Hurricane Irma devastated the area, they weren’t sure the resort could still accommodate the wedding.

When the couple realized on Monday they had to cancel the beach wedding, they raced to find a local venue that had an open date. Tomlin and Stagner lucked out.

The Ravenswood Mansion in Brentwood, which is booked every Saturday through the winter, had a late cancellation a few weeks ago.

Now the couple has just over five weeks to plan a wedding, which will now take place Oct. 21.

Tomlin toured the Ravenswood Mansion Tuesday afternoon. He says the last 24 hours have been crazy, but they’re making the best of a bad situation.

“It’s been stressful,” Tomlin told news 2. “But it’s fun when you get to go through something like this with your best friend.”

