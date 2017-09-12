Brentwood Academy categorically denies any wrongdoing in response to lawsuit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – In their legal response, Brentwood Academy categorically denies any wrongdoing after a lawsuit was filed against the school after a parent claims her son was raped and sexually assaulted by four eighth grade students.

The mother says it happened during the 2014 school year.

In the legal response filed last Friday, the school denies nearly all of the allegations, but admits the headmaster received a call from a parent about “misconduct in the locker room.”

Court documents indicate the call was made in April 2015, but the school says at no time was there any mention of rape.

School officials have also said they interviewed students, but stopped investigating when the Brentwood Police Department reportedly told them to do so on April 22, 2015.

