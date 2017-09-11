Trial in kidnapping, murder of Holly Bobo to begin

News 2 will stream the trial live beginning at 9 a.m.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – After years of delays and setbacks, lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing nursing student Holly Bobo.

The trial of Zach Adams will be held in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to neighboring Hardin County because of widespread attention it received closer to Bobo’s home.

The jury was selected Saturday. It is comprised of eight women and seven men who will be sequestered.

Adams’ brother Dylan Adams is also accused in the case along with Jason Autry.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

The trial is expected last three weeks with as many as 90 witnesses taking the stand.

