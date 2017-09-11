Tractor-trailer overturns, falls from I-40 onto Hwy. 70 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tractor-trailer overturned and fell from Interstate 40 onto Highway 70 in Monterey Monday.

According to Brent Walker with the Putnam County EMA, the driver of the tractor-trailer only suffered an injury to his hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unknown what caused the driver to overturn, but Walker told News 2 some construction on the I-40 bridge may have caused the trailer to snag, forcing the truck to overturn.

The roadway was closed to drivers for several hours.