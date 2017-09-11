Tennessee teams continue lifesaving mission in wake of Irma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Search and rescue and medical teams from Tennessee are continuing lifesaving missions in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Around 150 people from dozens of Tennessee agencies were deployed last week to Florida to assist in hurricane relief.

Members of a Nashville Fire Department search and rescue task force rescued a group of children Monday from the flooded St. John River in Jacksonville.

Members of an ambulance strike team, consisting of ambulance crews from all over the state of Tennessee, have been assisting with hospital and nursing home evacuations before, during and after Irma hit Florida.

Mike Clements, a flight nurse paramedic with Vanderbilt LifeFlight, is among those serving on the ambulance strike team and helping the most vulnerable residents get to safety.

“One of them was a specialty rehab facility, where the patients were all bed-bound and could only be moved by stretcher,” Clements told News 2 via FaceTime Monday night.

Clements said the team’s presence in Florida has not gone unnoticed.

“The citizens of Florida could not be happier that we’re here,” said Clements. We have people that, when we’re going down the interstate in our convoy, they give us thumbs up. They wave out our windows. Every time we stop to get fuel, we’re greeted by people that are so thankful we are here.”

Members of the medical and rescue teams are prepared to be deployed for up to two weeks.

MORE: Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma