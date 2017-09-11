Nashville Fire, Mayor Barry gather to remember victims of 9/11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the Nashville Fire Department and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry gathered Monday to remember the victims of the September 11 terror attacks.

The ceremony was held at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial, which is located on Third Avenue South on the side of Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

During the ceremony, the names of Nashville Fire Department personnel who have died since last September were read.

Mayor Barry joined Nashville Fire Department Director Rick White and IAFF Local 140 President Mark Young to lay a wreath at the memorial.

“On September 11, 2001, thousands of firefighters and first responders ran towards unimaginable danger knowing it might be the last thing they would ever do,” said Mayor Megan Barry. “Every day, our first responders are ready and willing to put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Together, we must show our appreciation for those who serve and we must never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of the communities they love.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, 343 firefighter, 60 police officers and 8 Emergency Medical Technicians died as they responded to the attacks on the World Trade Centers.