Metro remembers first responders on 9-11

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 140, Nashville Fire department personnel, Mayor Megan Barry and other leaders gathered Monday to honor first responders killed on September 11, 2001.

On this day 16 years ago, the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil claimed the lives of 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and eight Emergency Medical Technicians.

The first responders were honored with the tolling of the bell. Mayor Barry explained the importance of this day.

“On September 11, 2001, thousands of firefighters and first responders ran towards unimaginable danger knowing it might be the last thing they would ever do,” said Barry. “Every day, our first responders are ready and willing to put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Together, we must show our appreciation for those who serve and we must never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of the communities they love.”

The memorial was open to the public.

Mayor Barry, Nashville Fire Department Director Rick White, and IAFF Local 140 President Mark Young laid a wreath at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial.